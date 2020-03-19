Open Farm Sunday to be postponed due to coronavirus

Open Farm Sunday is seen as an important opportunity for open dialogue between farmers and the public

The organisers of LEAF Open Sunday have announced the event will be postponed until September due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The one-day event, which aims to showcase British farming to the public, was originally going to take place on Sunday 7 June.

But due to the circumstances related to the outbreak of Covid19, organisers LEAF (Link­ing Envi­ron­ment And Farm­ing) have postponed the initiative.

The 'inevitable, safe and sensible' decision means the event will now take place on Sunday 20 September.







"This decision has not been taken lightly and the organisation is fully aware of the implications and disappointment this may cause to host farmers and visitors," LEAF said in a statement.

"However, given the challenges that the whole country faces in the coming weeks and months, LEAF has been left with little choice but to postpone the event to later in the year."

It comes as prominent agricultural shows across the UK have been cancelled or delayed due to virus restrictions.

The Royal Highland Show, Scotland’s largest outdoor event attracting up to 200,000 people each year, is one show which has been cancelled.

Responding to the delay of Open Farm Sunday, Caroline Drummond, LEAF Chief Executive, said farmers had reacted positively to the event's postponement.

“We are pleased with the positive response from our ever enthusiastic farmers, many of whom have indicated that they would like to still host LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2020," she said.

“We look forward to welcoming the public out onto farm at a different and interesting time of year, when they will take pleasure from getting outside and celebrating farming, food and nature."

Hundreds of farms across the country opened their gates to host over 230,000 visitors during last year's Open Farm Sunday.

Feedback from both farmers and visitors indicated a growing interest in British agriculture and food production.