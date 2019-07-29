Oregano good for pig health and productivity, scientists say

The research comes as the pig industry is under increasing pressure to reduce the use of antibiotics

Oregano oil should replace antibiotics for the protection of pig health and productivity, according to new research.

Scientists have studied the effects of oregano oil, and its active substances, on piglets and sows.

Carvacrol and thymol – two important compounds that have demonstrated antimicrobial and antioxidant functions during the test on animals.

Because of this, oregano essential oil should be considered for the pig industry, according to Nottingham Trent University research.







The report's co-author Heidi Hall, technical Manager of the company Anpario in pig breeding, said: “The pig industry is increasing pressure to reduce the use of antimicrobials, while improving the health and productivity of animals.

“Therefore, the search for sustainable alternatives is of increasing interest.”

The study was conducted on a commercial pig farm in the UK containing 62 productive sows and piglets.

The efficacy parameters studied throughout the study included the feed intake of the sows and evaluate the condition of the body, as well as weekly weight of pigs, their feeding, mortality and consumption of drugs.

Scientists said the inclusion of oregano oil helped to keep the indicator of the health of lactating sows to improve the weight gain of piglets during the first weeks of life to reduce mortality up to weaning of piglets and significantly reduce the frequency of use of drugs.

“To reduce the dependence on antimicrobials in weaning, such as zinc oxide, farmers-breeders should consider alternatives to the use of natural products, especially during weaning and in early age of the animals.

“This measure is ensuring long-term optimum performance,” said Ms Hall.