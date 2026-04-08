Orf found on nearly 90% of UK sheep farms, study reveals

Orf is present on nearly nine in ten UK sheep farms, new research has revealed, with concerns raised over antibiotic use, low veterinary involvement and missed opportunities to improve disease control.

A study by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) found that 88.8% of farmers have seen the disease in their flocks, underlining both its widespread nature and the ongoing risks to animal welfare, farm productivity and human health.

Despite being a viral condition, the research shows antibiotics are still widely used. More than 65% of farmers reported using topical antibiotic sprays, while over a quarter used injectable antibiotics, highlighting a significant gap between recommended practice and on-farm treatment.

At the same time, only 23.8% of farmers said they would consult a vet when orf is suspected, leaving most diagnosis and treatment decisions in the hands of producers.

Together, the findings point to a need for improved veterinary engagement and more targeted guidance, particularly as the livestock sector faces increasing pressure to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use and tackle antimicrobial resistance.

Orf causes lesions on the lips, muzzle, udder and feet, leading to pain, reduced feeding and slower growth, as well as raising the risk of mastitis. The disease can also be transmitted to humans, making it a zoonotic concern.

The study, based on responses from 421 UK sheep farmers, also found that only 34.5% of respondents used pain relief in affected animals, suggesting welfare considerations may be overlooked in some cases.

Researchers also identified unexpected treatment approaches. Around 13.6% of farmers reported using salt licks as part of orf management, a practice that has not been widely studied and may require further investigation.

Beth Reilly, who led the research, said: “Our online survey set out to establish current orf treatment practices on UK sheep holdings, as there is currently no licenced treatment.”

She added that the findings revealed “a wide variety of treatments”, pointing to the need for clearer guidance and further research into effective control methods.

The study also highlighted risks to farmers themselves, with nearly a third reporting they had contracted orf. However, those who wore gloves when handling affected animals were significantly less likely to become infected, underlining the importance of simple protective measures.

David Charles of NoBACZ Healthcare said the findings show “just how much antibiotic is used for what is a viral disease”, highlighting opportunities to improve antimicrobial stewardship and support behaviour change across the sector.

With orf remaining widespread and often managed without veterinary input, the research points to a clear need for closer collaboration between farmers and vets, alongside improved awareness of treatment options, disease risks and responsible antibiotic use.

The RVC team is now extending its work to goat herds, where evidence on disease prevalence and management remains limited, as efforts continue to strengthen disease control and safeguard both animal and human health.