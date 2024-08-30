Organic Herd's milk price for September reaches 56p per litre

Farmer-owned co-operative Organic Herd has announced that its milk price for September will see an increase of 2 pence per litre.

This means the dairy co-op's milk price in effect from 1 September will be 56ppl, following a 3ppl rise in August.

Organic Herd said it was 'leading the field' in demonstrating that the UK organic dairy sector could deliver a stable and positive outlook for farmers.

It added that the latest price rise reflected the increasing value being placed on, and growing demand for, British organic dairy products.

Martyn Anthony, Organic Herd’s chief executive, said: "Our strategy remains one of creating long term stability and growth, by generating returns to farmers that reflect the true value of, and demand for, the high quality food we produce.

“Our latest increase therefore reflects Organic Herd’s commitment to paying a stable and sustainable milk price to both the current and next generation of dairy farmers.

“We are the only business to have either maintained or improved returns to farmers continuously since October 2021."

Organic Herd added that its latest milk price boost followed an 'exciting period' of recruitment into the co-op’s milk pool, in which both organic and converting producers have signed up.

“From Scotland down to the South West of England we are receiving great interest from existing organic dairy farmers considering joining Organic Herd," said director of membership, Sara Ogborne.

“At the same time, it’s exciting to see a new generation of dairy farmers not only looking at moving into organic production but also buying into the positive merits of being part of a 100% British farmer owned co-operative."

Farmer-owned co-op First Milk recently announced that its milk price will see an increase of 1 pence per litre for September 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 42p per litre, including the member premium.