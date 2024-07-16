OSR planning 'essential' to unlocking crop potential as drilling nears

A planned approach to oilseed rape establishment this summer will help growers maximise their chances of seeing the full benefit of the crop.

This is according to Corteva Agriscience, which says attention to detail on variety choice, drill dates and weed control programmes all contribute significantly to growing rape that can withstand weather following a difficult year.

The important role of oilseed rape in the rotation remains undiminished, and with prices currently over £390/tonne, there are good financial reasons to plant it in the coming weeks.

Oilseed rape herbicides category manager at Corteva, Clare Stapley, says that despite the wettest 18 months since records began, many standing crops in the east and south east are full of potential as harvest nears.

“There is no doubt that autumn 2023 and spring 2024 were a real challenge for all arable crops, but we’re interested in looking at what we can learn from it to take forward into next year,” Ms Stapley says.

“We have visited several trials where the benefit of a planned approach to establishment has paid dividends, creating more resilient crops to battle the elements.”

Being flexible on drilling dates in order to target the right level of moisture in the soil has been a tactic adopted by many growers, avoiding dry summer days where seed can struggle to germinate quickly.

Choosing the right variety for the farm is also time well spent, Ms Stapley says. “A variety’s yield potential is an important measure but it’s not the only one.

"Genetic tolerance or resistance to diseases can be a great tool – for example, this was important for growers who planted a sclerotinia-tolerant variety (PT303) in 2021 when the disease swept through many crops.”

Choosing when to invest in weed control can reduce risk too. A Corteva survey in 2023 indicated many had shifted away from pre-emergence herbicide strategies to post application sprays.

“Delaying investment in weed control allows growers to see their crop establish before deciding what action to take,” Ms Stapley explains.

“Last year we saw plenty of examples where growers benefitted from spraying weeds in the emerging crop during the autumn rather than waiting until late November or December.

“Soils became too waterlogged later in the season and sprayers couldn’t travel, leaving weeds completely unchecked until it was too late.”

Corteva’s post-emergence autumn applied herbicide Belkar is effective at treating many key weeds, such as cleavers, cranesbill, fumitory, poppies and shepherd’s purse.

It contains Arylex active together with picloram, delivering control of key problem weeds in variable temperatures, with a flexible window of application from September to the end of December.

There are three treatment options which Corteva says will deliver the best results.

At two true leaves an application at 0.25l/ha will take out the weeds which have germinated alongside the crop and, in some circumstances, that may be enough broad-leaved control before an application of Astrokerb (propyzamide + aminopyralid) or Kerb Flo 500 later on.

In high weed pressure situations where there is a further flush of weeds, crops can have a second dose at 0.25l/ha two to four weeks after the first.

Ms Stapley says: “There are a lot of unknowns in farming at the moment and what oilseed rape growers want is to manage risk. Making a good plan and actioning it is essential to giving crops the best possible chance.”

Corteva’s seed brand, Pioneer, is also helping to deliver the tools growers need to fight pests and diseases with its range of unique seed treatments.

Scenic Gold fungicidal seed treatment has proven effect against phoma, alternaria, downy mildew and damping off. It sets a new standard against existing solutions.

The insecticide seed treatment Lumiposa is extensively used in Europe and is an option available when looking for establishment assistance for crops challenged by a range of insect pests.