Over 100 dairy cows at Jersey farm die of unknown causes

More than 100 dairy cows at a Jersey farm have fallen ill and died since Thursday, according to the island's government.

Samples taken from the feed and the animals at Woodlands Farm, St Helier have been sent for analysis, the government confirmed on Monday (19 December).

It added that cattle in a separate part of the herd on the same farm had been unaffected by the issue.

33,000 litres of milk collected from across the Channel Island on Friday and stored at Jersey Dairy - which included some from cows from the farm – would be disposed of as a precaution.

Jersey's Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said the cause of deaths were currently unknown.

"We don’t yet know, for sure, what has caused this devastating loss of so many of this dairy herd, and my thoughts are with all those at the farm having to come to terms with what’s happened.

"The analysis of the samples will tell us more, but this can take around a week due its specialist nature."

He said he was reassured to hear that no milk from the specifically affected sub herd had entered the food chain.

"Every precaution has been taken to safeguard public and animal health," he added.

"Discussions are underway about how best to dispose of the milk currently in storage.

“I’m thankful to the local vets, government of Jersey officials, and fellow farmers who have responded over the past few days."

The dead cattle have been taken to the Animal Carcass Incinerator.

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said the public could be reassured that there was no risk to health as milk was being disposed of.

"We’re working with colleagues across government and the situation will be monitored closely over the next couple of days.”