Over 100 young farmers help clear flood debris

'In spite of many of them having their own livestock to feed and look after before coming, they were ready to start work and didn’t stop all day'

Over one hundred young farmers have helped clear debris from farmland after the devastating floods which hit the north of England.

Members of the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs (YFYFC) helped local rural communities rebuild walls and tidy up after flood damage.

Scores of farmers travelled the length and breadth of the county – some from as far afield as County Durham – to help the clear-up effort.

Of particular focus was in the Dales village of Reeth, which has a race against the clock if the annual Reeth Show is to go ahead on August 26th.







A human chain of Young Farmer helpers gathered up walling stones that had been washed away with the force of the flood water and started re-building the walls.

County officers were in attendance to help. They said they were 'extremely proud' of members pulling together to support their village.

The Chairman of the YFYFC, Georgina Fort, has spoken of her pride at the organisation’s efforts to help flood victims.

“We were all so busy working there was no time to get emotional,” said Georgina, a dairy and sheep farmer from Silsden.

“But when we stopped for a moment and looked out at what had been achieved over the day it was a very special moment.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of Yorkshire’s young farmers.

“In spite of many of them having their own livestock to feed and look after before coming, they were ready to start work at 10am and didn’t stop all day. It was true camaraderie and Young Farmers’ spirit at its best.”

Sunday’s volunteering was co-ordinated by local Dales YFC clubs Reeth and Wensleydale.

Georgia Hird, secretary of Reeth YFC, said: “The mums from Reeth YFC put on a picnic lunch for the volunteers and the local fish and chip van kindly served us tea.

“Everyone was so appreciating of our help and the community really pulled together to help clear the show field in particular.

#Yorkshire Young Farmers #Flood clear up day - Sunday 4th August 2019

Meet up 10am at The Memorial Hall, #Reeth, DL11 6QT.

Don't forget:

Work boots or wellies

Gloves

Hi-viz (if you have one)

Shovels, spades and buckets

Thank you #TeamYorkshire — Yorkshire YFC (@YorkshireYFC) August 2, 2019

“We then visited various other badly affected places including famers in Fremmington and Arkengarthdale. Although Swaledale will not return to normal for a long time, I think this has really helped to lift spirits.”

The wider young farmers’ family has also swung into action, with Newport Pagnell YFC in Buckinghamshire donating hay and straw to the flood-stricken Dales community.