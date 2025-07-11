Over 240 acres of productive Stirling farmland up for grabs

One of central Scotland’s most productive blocks of farmland has been launched for sale, offering a rare opportunity to acquire high-quality arable and grassland.

The Land at Mains of Boquhapple in Stirlingshire comprises two distinct parcels, totalling approximately 99.87 hectares (246.78 acres).

Brought to market by property consultancy Galbraith, the land is currently being utilised for a mix of arable cropping and fodder production.

Several enclosures are laid to pasture, and one field is currently let for potato cultivation. The land is classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

Included within the holding is a modern general-purpose agricultural shed and a yard with hardstanding, supporting a wide range of farming uses.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Duncan Barrie, partner at Galbraith said: “Land at Mains of Boquhapple offers a fantastic opportunity to a buyer keen to extend their current farming operations or individuals looking to invest in a sizable portion of productive arable and grassland.

"The land is split into two distinct parcels by the A873 and thus offered for sale as a whole or in two lots.”

He also noted the land’s strategic location, with the M9 and M80 motorways just a 15-minute drive away, making it highly accessible.

The Carse of Stirling is well supported by agricultural suppliers and merchants, with the nearby United Auctions Mart in Stirling offering a leading market for livestock.

Land at Mains of Boquhapple is being offered for sale as a whole at offers over £1,300,000, or in two separate lots: