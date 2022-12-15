Over 50 groups call for 'bold and decision action' on ELMS

Over 50 organisations are calling for 'bold and decisive action' from the government to raise the ambition of the Environmental Land Management schemes (ELMS).

Food businesses, farming groups and civil society organisations have released an unprecedented joint public statement regarding ELMS.

The organisations say there must be 'ambition and delivery' from the government in order to support farmers seeking to enhance nature while producing food.

There are growing fears and uncertainty over the government's delays in rolling out the post-Brexit system of support for farmers.

The ELMS will pay farmers to adopt nature friendly farming practices while helping to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the groups' statement says the government must ensure that ELMS is accessible to farmers while delivering on the UK's climate targets.

To achieve this, Defra must provide sufficient budget for the more advanced, targeted and collaborative actions in ELMS, whilst also allowing farmers to stack their income options.

This in turn will catalyse private investment which can add to, but not replace, public funding, the groups say, which include WWF, NatWest and Nature Friendly Farming Network.

The statement says: “Now is the time for bold, decisive action if we are to create a productive, regenerative and resilient food system into the future.

“We are all ready to work together to make that happen, including unleashing the potential of the private sector as long as a strong and secure policy signal from government is in place."

It goes on to say: “The UK’s legal net zero and biodiversity commitments depend on the way that our land is used to produce food.

“Enhancing the ELM schemes is the single largest act of leadership and support that government can provide to this shared endeavour at this crucial time - now is the time to move forward without delay.”

As part of its wider climate pledge, the UK government has set targets to reduce GHG emissions by 68% by 2030, increasing to 78% by 2035.

However, the organisations warn that this is 'woefully behind' on progress with the government’s own statistics showing that the UK is on track to miss it.

Failing to deliver on emissions reductions in agriculture and land will not only affect the UK’s ability to meet its net zero targets, but also legal commitments to restore nature, they say.

Kate Norgrove, executive director of advocacy at WWF-UK said: “Currently, the only action we’re seeing on ELMS is ongoing delays and tinkering with names.

"Defra need to move on from the upheaval and delays of recent months and deliver on their promise to farmers with the clarity, ambition and certainty they need."