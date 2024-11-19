Over 6,000 NI farmers rally against 'flawed' tax changes

Over 6,000 farmers in Northern Ireland protested on Monday evening against the UK government's 'flawed' changes to agricultural property relief (APR).

Farmers across the region turned out at the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) rally, demonstrating their determination to overturn the inheritance tax changes.

Speaking at the event at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, UFU president William Irvine said the decision on APR announced in the UK government's budget was 'nothing short of devastating'.

Inherited agricultural assets worth over £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20% - half the usual rate - from April 2026.

"It affects everyone, from the youngest child to the eldest member of our community, and it will shape the future of rural NI," Mr Irvine warned.

"This is not a one off hit on our businesses, it will threaten every generation in the future."

Facts were laid out by the UFU president regarding the impact that the changes to APR would create for farm families and the UK’s ability to produce food.

The government’s claim that '£3 million in relief' would shield farmers was 'utterly misleading', he told the crowd of thousands on Monday evening (18 November).

"They’re talking about APR alone and ignoring business property relief for the stock, machinery, and assets that make our farms run," Mr Irvine said.

"By twisting the numbers, they paint a picture that 73% of farms won’t be affected. This is not just wrong – it’s deceptive."

He added: "The Labour government is out of touch with the realities of farming, and we’re here to put the record straight and let them know that in no uncertain terms is this acceptable."

Local farmers Jessica Pollock and Lorraine Killen also spoke at the event, stressing the 'heart-breaking' reality that farm families were now dealing with.

Mrs Killen said: “For generations, we have poured everything into our farms – every penny, every ounce of effort, and made countless sacrifices.

"We’ve faced immense challenges, and some of us have endured devastating losses. Yet, we carried on. And now, we stand on the brink of losing it all.

“This entire farming community has been living under a very dark cloud of late. We are struggling to comprehend what this future holds, and we are scared of what it means for our children.

"Those little ones who follow us around the yard, asking questions, learning, and dreaming of their own futures in farming – what will we tell them? That they have no choice but to give it all up? That their hopes and dreams have been stolen?"

As part of lobbying efforts, 15,000 farmers have signed the UFU’s petition to overturn what it calls the 'family farm tax'.

It was presented to the UK government's Secretary of State for NI Hilary Benn during the farmer rally in London earlier today (19 November).