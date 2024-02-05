Over 80 cases of bluetongue now confirmed in three counties

The government has now confirmed over 80 cases of bluetongue across Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk since the initial outbreak of the virus in November.

BTV-3 is the new strain of bluetongue currently being found in northern Europe and UK, transmitted via biting midge, affecting cattle, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas.

As of Monday 5 February, there are 83 bluetongue cases in England on 44 farms and premises, spread across three counties - Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The counties are still in a temporary control zone (TCZ) since the initial outbreak of bluetongue in mid-November, which was the UK's first case since 2007.

However, Defra has confirmed that a seasonally low vector period when midge activity is reduced has commenced, leading to some changes to disease control measures for bluetongue.

The department explained in its latest update, published today: "There are 83 bluetongue cases in England on 44 premises in 3 counties.

"There is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain. Surveillance is ongoing."

It added: "Due to a decrease in temperature, we are now in a seasonally vector low period, when midge activity is much lower, and they are not actively feeding.

"A specific licence to move live animals out of the TCZ is available, subject to pre-movement testing and other licence conditions.

"These licences will only apply during periods of low vector activity and will not apply to animals that test positive in a pre-movement test."

Surveillance of susceptible animals and epidemiological assessments within the TCZs will continue, Defra added.

Farmers can call the dedicated bluetongue hotline to get advice or ask questions linked to the current situation – on 024 7771 0386.

In the UK, bluetongue is a notifiable disease, meaning anyone suspecting the disease must take action and report it to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).