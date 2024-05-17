Over one in five roadkill badgers in NI test positive for bTB

Over one in five roadkill badgers in Northern Ireland tested positive for bovine TB last year, new figures from the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) shows.

In 2023, a total of 459 deceased badgers were collected from the roadside across the region as part of a roadkill survey by the department.

Of the badgers collected, 428 were in a condition that was suitable for laboratory testing.

Ninety-one of the badgers that were tested confirmed positive for bTB, equating to a rate of 21.3% positive for the disease.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said the results emphasised the need for TB to be tackled in all hosts.

"The results from DAERA’s roadside badger collection speaks for itself," said the union's deputy president, Glenn Cuddy.

"In order to have healthy livestock and wildlife, every single avenue which supports TB transmission must be addressed urgently."

Cattle are subjected to a rigorous testing regime to try and control TB, but the UFU said it had failed to be successful.

"It is not effective on its own and highlights a serious level of inaction," added Mr Cuddy.

"Why should wildlife not be addressed in a similar way especially when you consider that in 2023, bTB was confirmed in 0.5% of all cattle tested.

"There is a significant difference between a positive rate of 0.5% in NI’s cattle population and 21.3% testing positive for bTB out of 91 roadside badgers."

He concluded: "This is not about demonising badgers, it is about creating a healthy, prosperous environment for all animals to thrive in, side by side.”