Oxfordshire farm worker wins prestigious sprayer operator award

Oxfordshire farm worker Gordon Whittingham has been named the winner of this year's Syngenta Farm Sprayer Operator of the Year (FSOOTY).

Mr Whittingham, who works at Great Tew Farms, Chipping Norton, was presented with the prestigious trophy at the ongoing Cereals Event.

He was previously a finalist in 2010, but he took the top honour this year in one the tightest competitions for many years.

Judges were initially going to select three finalists, but with such fine margins between the operators, they decided to take four through to the final – and they were not disappointed.

Mr Whittingham is responsible for all the crop protection and fertiliser applications at Great Tew Farms, using a 2020 Bateman RB35 equipped with the Capstan II PWM system.

After reaching the finals in 2010, he decided to give it another go this year. “Having another crack at FSOOTY after 14 years was a good opportunity to check my basics and brush up on spraying best practice,” he said.

A lot has changed since his last entry, with the farm investing in not only the latest application technology, but also a new spray and sprayer store with rainwater harvesting and biobed.

He has also become a bit of a guru on Gatekeeper software, sharing his knowledge with others as part of groups on social media sites.

The judges said Mr Whittingham rose to the top in the strong field not only for his professional and meticulous approach to his role, but also how he strives to improve his own operations and shares this knowledge with others.

Iain Lindsay, judge and Syngenta area manager, said the Oxfordshire farm worker had really mastered new technology.

"He has also made positive steps forward in not only his work, but also his commitment to protecting the environment and the general public,” he said.

Fellow judge and director of operations at the VI, Neal Evans, said it was the hardest final he had ever judged.

“Gordon stood out for not only his approach in the field, but because he really cares about the environment and protecting other people," he added.

“Just fine margins separated the four finalists. It was great to see that those who had entered before had taken advice on board, which has highlighted a greater awareness and professionalism."

Judge and 2020 FSOOTY champion, Matt Fuller concluded: “The care and professionalism of all four finalists was a real standout.”