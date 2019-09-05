Peers question Defra on no-deal preparations

The House of Lords has questioned Defra on the progress made on no-deal preparations for the farming industry.

Peers have a particular concern over the lack of progress on the government's reapplication for listed status which enables the UK to export animals to the EU.

The EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee says it 'remains unclear' if the government intends to reapply for listed status.

If it doesn't, the farming industry could experience 'major implications' and could prevent them from exporting animals and animal products to the EU.







The committee have asked what contingency measures are in place if the UK is not listed by the end of October.

Peers have also asked if government intends to apply the temporary tariff regime.

Concerns have been raised by the farming industry that the tariffs fail to support the egg, cereals, fruit and vegetable sectors.

Farmers also warn they create the risk of an oversupply and thus collapse in the price of milk and lamb within the UK.

The letter raises other questions including the government's response to the Food and Drink Federation’s request for assurances that competition law will not be strictly applied in the event of a no-deal Brexit in order to allow the food industry to manage any supply problems.

The EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee is chaired by Lord Teverson.