Peers to hear post-Brexit food and farming trade fears

Peers in the House of Lords are set to hear post-Brexit food and farming trade concerns from representatives across the agricultural industry.

Farm leaders will air their concerns about the impact of border checks and possible new tariffs on businesses across Britain when they meet peers this week.

The House of Lords EU Environment Sub-Committee will hear from food producers, processors and hauliers on Wednesday 16 December.

Topics and areas for discussion will include business implications of new non-tariff barriers away from the border, and practical implications of any additional checks.

They will also look at the impacts of any post-transition tariffs in the event of a 'no-deal', and potential solutions and mitigations for issues expected to arise.

The sub-committee will hear from the Farmers’ Union of Wales, National Sheep Association, British Potato Trade Association and the Grain and Feed Trade Association.

It comes as UK and EU negotiators agreed on Sunday (13 December) to continue talks to reach a deal on post-Brexit trade after they pledged 'to go the extra mile'.

A deadline to finish talks had been set for Sunday, with farming groups again raising their concerns over the possibility of a no-deal and its impact on the industry.

The Farmers' Union of Wales recently said that leaving the EU without a deal in place would be 'a reckless act of self harm' for the country.

“The viability and survival of businesses and the supply chains and jobs they support depends on a deal being struck," said Glyn Roberts, FUW president, adding that talk of an Australia-style deal was 'just a euphemism for a damaging no-deal'.

“We have said since the referendum that no responsible UK government would allow the UK to leave the EU without a trade deal," he said.

"For us to leave the biggest and richest single market in the world without a deal, at a time when jobs, lives and the economy continue to be ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, would be a massive and reckless act of self harm.”

The EU Environment Sub-Committee is chaired by Lord Teverson and examines a range of EU policies.