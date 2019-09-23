Photo shows moment tractor collided into Fife house

A dramatic photograph posted online shows the aftermath of a collision involving a trailer-pulling tractor and a house.

The incident happened around 9.15am this morning (23 September) in Lundin Links, Fife.

The photo, posted online by the Facebook group Fife Jammer Locations, shows a tractor pulling a low-loader crashed into the basement of a house.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were alerted at at around 9.15am this morning to reports of a vehicle having crashed into a house on the A915 Largo Road in Lundin Links.







“Ambulance and police are at the scene and Mill Wynd has been closed as a precaution.”

Last month, the police appealed for more information after a tractor shed its load on people sitting outside a pub, severely injuring one person.

