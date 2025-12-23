Pig producers warned of 40-day standstill risk as ASF threat persists

UK pig producers are being warned they could face at least 40 days without pig movements if African swine fever reaches the country, as recent outbreaks in Spain prompt renewed calls for tighter biosecurity and contingency planning.

While the immediate risk to UK farms has not changed, the latest cases highlight the scale of disruption ASF could cause if it were detected here. Julian Sparrey, group technical director at Livetec Systems, said the outbreaks underline why producers must remain prepared.

“The cases in Spain are part of the ongoing ASF situation across Europe,” he said. “They highlight the potential impact an outbreak could have here, and why producers must stay one step ahead of ASF and other disease threats.”

Mr Sparrey said that in the event of an outbreak, pig units within restriction zones could be unable to move pigs for a minimum of 40 days. He warned producers need to consider now how such restrictions would affect space availability, pig flow, staffing and overall business continuity.

“Pressure-testing contingency plans now is critical to business resilience and to regaining disease freedom as quickly as possible,” he said.

The most likely route for ASF entering the UK, Mr Sparrey added, remains contaminated, illegally imported or undeclared meat rather than live animal movements. To limit the risk of on-farm spread, he urged producers to review all key transmission routes, including people and vehicle movements, hygiene procedures and site layout.

“Effective biosecurity doesn’t always require major investment,” he said. “Small, practical improvements can make a significant difference if they’re consistently applied.”

Mr Sparrey also highlighted the growing risk posed by wild boar and other pig populations, which can be difficult to monitor or control. He warned that nose-to-nose contact could provide a pathway for disease transmission beyond the farm gate.

“While ASF poses no risk to human health, it is highly contagious among pigs,” he said. “Measures such as double fencing to prevent incursions may be justified in higher-risk areas.”

Rare breed pig keepers are also being encouraged to ensure their animals are properly registered and that suitable quarantine facilities are available, which could help protect them from culling depending on the epidemiological circumstances.

Throughout the year, AHDB, working with Livetec Systems and the National Pig Association, has hosted vet-led workshops to improve ASF preparedness. Mr Sparrey said external assessments can help identify weaknesses that may otherwise be missed.

“It can be difficult to spot vulnerabilities on your own farm,” he said. “Regular biosecurity reviews allow producers to make steady improvements. We have time now and we should use it.”