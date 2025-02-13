Pig sector evokes past disease outbreaks after illegal boar release

The UK pig sector has warned of 'another ham sandwich disaster waiting to happen' following the illegal release of feral boars into the Cairngorms National Park.

The National Pig Association (NPA) has joined other farming organisations, such as NFU Scotland, in condemning the ‘irresponsible’ release of the animals.

Earlier this week, Cairngorms National Park Authority confirmed that feral pigs had been spotted in an area of the park near Uath Lochans.

It said it was working with NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland to ascertain the full facts on the ground, while experts attempt to trap the animals.

“The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release," the park authority said.

"The authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms."

This latest incident, near to where four lynx were illegally released just last month, will raise already heightened concerns for local farmers and land managers.

NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson pointed how a previous disastrous disease outbreak, the spread of classical swine fever in 2000, was linked to a pig eating a ham sandwich.

Meanwhile, the 2001 foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) epidemic was traced to illegal feeding of pig swill on a farm in Northumberland.

Highlighting the origin of these previous outbreaks, Ms Wilson described the Cairngorms situation as another ‘ham sandwich disaster waiting to happen’.

She warned: "The release of feral pigs in the Cairngorms is highly irresponsible and poses a significant risk with regard to the introduction, spread and control of both endemic and notifiable disease to our domestic pig herd.

“Considering the proximity of both ASF [African swine fever] and FMD in Europe, and the high risk of human mediated spread, this is yet another ham sandwich disaster waiting to happen.”

NFU Scotland said efforts must be increased to identify and prosecute those behind these illegal and reckless releases.

The union's pigs committee chair, Jamie Wyllie said: "Unsanctioned releases must not become common place or deemed in any way acceptable.

“The illegal release of feral pigs compounds a growing feral pig problem in some parts of Scotland where such pigs are causing significant damage to crops, land and property.

"Of equal importance, these pigs pose a huge risk of harbouring and spreading serious diseases to other livestock and wildlife.

“At a time when foot and mouth disease and African swine fever are present in mainland Europe, a feral pig population is a threat to those who keep cattle, sheep and pigs."