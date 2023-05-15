Pig sector raises ASF concerns after MPs slam Defra's 'outdated' IT systems

The pig sector has described a report by MPs calling for an overhaul of Defra's outdated IT systems as 'concerning' given the risk of African swine fever (ASF).

In a new report, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said Defra’s IT systems "feel outdated and difficult to use" for farmers, vets, scientists and other users.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said it was 'concerned' about the report's findings.

The body said Defra must address the shortfalls in its IT systems in order to be "best placed to respond quickly and robustly" to disease threats, such as ASF.

It follows recent research by the AHDB which warned that disease outbreaks were currently costing the British pig industry over £850 million a year.

This figure represents more than two times the approximate value of the industry.

MPs who sit on PAC noted that Defra systems are used by a wide range of customers, with them being critical to the country’s trade and disease prevention.

However, Defra handles around 14 million transactions per year that still involve paper forms, making them "inefficient and expensive", the report said.

It added that the department does not yet have a pro-active strategy for transforming its digital services.

MPs said the lack of overall vision means any changes made now to Defra's digital systems may not be appropriate in the longer-term and could lead instead to wasted time and money.

They also highlighted that Defra is struggling to recruit the digital, data and technology staff it needs, and so remains over-reliant on contractors, which can cost up to twice as much.

Responding to the report, NPA chief policy adviser Rebecca Veale said a key concern for the pig sector was the risk of African swine fever (ASF).

“The avian influenza outbreaks over the last few years have put Defra and APHA under continued strain," Ms Veale said.

"We do question their ability to respond to more than one notifiable disease outbreak at a time given their limited resource – a concern that we as NPA have raised on numerous occasions."

She added: “Our key concern is the risk that African swine fever poses to the British herd given the challenge the disease presents in mainland Europe.

“The digitalisation of the movement licencing process was welcome, but this is a small step and Defra needs more resource to ensure the systems are fit for purpose.”

Earlier this year, Red Tractor warned that the UK would be 'devastated' if African ASF were to reach its shores.

The chair of the pig sector of Red Tractor, Stewart Houston urged farmers to take action to help keep the deadly pig disease out of the country.