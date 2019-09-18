Planners set to approve controversial mushroom farm expansion

The Norfolk business currently produces 30 tonnes of mushrooms every week (Photo: Google)

Planners are set to approve an application by a mushroom growing business seeking to expand production despite local opposition.

The planning application is due to be decided by South Norfolk Council on Wednesday (18 September).

The development of new tunnels at Tas Valley Mushrooms in Flordon, near Long Stratton, is proposed to enable a more efficient operation and higher crop yields.

It proposes the erection of 7 plastic covered tunnels for the growing of more mushrooms.







Council officers have been recommended they approve the application.

But local residents fear the expansion would increase traffic in the small village of Fordon and add further noise pollution.

Flordon Parish Council, which opposes the application, said: “The impacts and potential impacts of this type of operation in a rural setting are significant; and they have increased and will continue to increase in direct proportion to the rate of expansion.”

Additional works proposed include the provision of hard standing to connect to the existing internal access road.

Planners say the application represents an expansion of the existing site which is already in use for intensive agricultural purposes, specifically the growing of mushrooms.

The council says it would allow the business to meet the existing and anticipated demand for a high quality, competitively priced product.

The company, founded in 1968, currently produces 30 tonnes of mushrooms every week.