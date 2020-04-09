Plea to public to keep dogs under control this Easter break

Walkers have been urged to keep dogs under control to prevent attacks on livestock over Easter

Walkers have been told to keep dogs under control while exercising on farmland this Easter break as farmers feel pressure due to the coronavirus crisis.

Following reports from farmers, there is concern that walkers taking dogs unfamiliar with livestock into the countryside may not be aware that their pets could instinctively attack sheep.

Recent attacks have included sheep killed and injured across the UK at a time when ewes and their new-born lambs are particularly vulnerable.

Rebecca Davidson, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist, said sheep worrying causes 'appalling suffering', and during the coronavirus crisis the threat of attacks is 'adding to farmers’ anxiety'.







“These horrific attacks have left a trail of dead and seriously-injured sheep and new-born lambs," she said.

"We are urging dog walkers to keep their pets on the lead at all times when exercising them in countryside where livestock are reared.

"Walking dogs on a lead also ensures people can safely keep two metres away from others."

Even if a dog doesn’t make contact, the distress and exhaustion of the chase can cause a sheep to die, NFU Mutual points out.

Many walkers also fail to clear up after their dog which can spread disease to livestock, such as neosporosis and sarcocystosis.

Ms Davidson said some farmers are having to spend additional time patrolling flocks to try and prevent attacks, hindering food production.

“There are real concerns that high numbers of people using farmland footpaths for exercise are putting older farmers in particular at risk," she said.

"Together with the farmers’ unions, we are urging people to maintain social distancing of two metres apart and not put others, including farmers, their families and other rural dwellers at risk.”

NFU Mutual’s claims figures show that livestock worth £1.2 million were attacked by dogs last year.

A survey of over 1,300 people also revealed that 63% of owners let their pets roam free in the countryside, despite half admitting their dog doesn’t always come back when called.