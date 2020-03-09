Public warned of sheep worrying as lambing season nears

Livestock worrying is one of the biggest causes of worry for farmers at this time and the emotional stress and financial cost can be significant

The public have been warned of the dire consequences that out-of-control dogs can have on farmers' livelihoods as lambing season approaches.

With many families expected to visit the countryside as spring approaches, farmers are urging walkers to keep their dogs under control at all times.

Livestock worrying cost farmers £1.2m last year as irresponsible owners continue to allow their pets to roam free in rural areas.

One rural area of the UK that is getting prepared for an increase in people and their dogs is the Lake District.

To help remind people of the dangers of livestock worrying, the National Park Authority is giving out free signs to farmers.

The signs, which can be displayed on fences and gates, are designed to inform and help limit the number of incidents throughout the area this year.

Andrea Meanwell, the Lake District National Park’s Farming Officer, said ewes are now at their most vulnerable.

“It’s a really busy time for our farmers with many sleepless nights ahead," she said, "We’re encouraging people to remember to keep their dogs under effective control and preferably on leads when near livestock.

"Being chased by a dog can end up with sheep being killed or maimed and the stress can easily cause them to miscarry."

The crime is one of the biggest causes of worry for farmers at this time and the emotional stress and financial cost can be significant.

Ms Meanwell added: “Once the lambs arrive it’s really important that they don’t get separated from their mum so that they can keep them fed and happy.

"It’s vitally important that dogs should not be in an area where sheep with lambs are grazing.”

Walkers are reminded that under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge is guilty of an offence.