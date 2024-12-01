PM in 'listening mode' after meeting about farm inheritance tax

The prime minister is said to be in 'listening mode' after concerns were privately raised to him regarding the controversial farm inheritance tax changes.

The NFU has met privately with Sir Keir Starmer at Number 10 where restrictions to agricultural property relief (APR) were high on the agenda.

While the details of the private meeting are confidential, the union said that the impact of the changes, made in the autumn budget, was discussed.

Dubbed the 'family farm tax', the proposal will see a 20% inheritance tax placed on agricultural assets worth more than £1m, starting in April 2026.

But industry bodies have persistently warned that it could lead to the destruction of many of the UK's family farms.

Up to 75,000 individual farm business owners are likely to be affected by the changes, according to the latest industry analysis.

That equates to an annual figure more than five times the government’s prediction, based on calculations by the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV).

The changes have triggered numerous protests across the UK, mostly notably in central London, where over 10,000 farmers converged on the capital last week.

Other issues impacting the farming industry, such as food security, post-Brexit trade deals and unfair pricing were also on the meeting's agenda between the NFU and Sir Keir Starmer.

Following the discussions, which happened earlier this week, NFU President Tom Bradshaw concluded that the prime minister was "very much in listening mode".

“I welcome the prime minister asking to hear directly about farmers’ concerns, and I am grateful to him for taking the time to do so. I hope we can work together towards a resolution on this issue.”

He added that the NFU had been able to "present our side of the discussion around what the changes to APR and BPR are going to mean for your family and your future".

"The PM engaged with us and made the time to hear our story and I really hope this marks a moment where we can move forwards and get to an outcome that works for everyone."