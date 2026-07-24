Police appeal after 64 ewes and lambs taken in Cornwall

A flock of 64 ewes and lambs has been stolen from farmland in Cornwall, prompting police to appeal for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage.

The animals were taken from land near the Halloon Roundabout, between St Columb and Indian Queens.

Police believe the theft took place between 3pm and 9.50pm on Saturday 18 July.

The missing livestock are mainly Texel-cross-Roussin sheep, alongside a small number of Poll Dorsets and North Country Mules.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen livestock trailers, lorries or people “gathering or moving sheep” in the area during that period.

They are also seeking information about a blue hatchback reported to have been nearby at the time.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.

The incident comes amid continuing concern over the financial impact of livestock theft across the UK.

According to NFU Mutual, the overall cost of rural crime fell to an estimated £41.5 million in 2025.

However, the estimated cost of livestock theft rose by nearly 30% to £4.5 million, while theft involving quad bikes, ATVs and agricultural vehicles also remained a growing concern.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or through the force website, quoting reference 50260189691.