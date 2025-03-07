Police appeal after decapitated sheep found in Suffolk

A decapitated sheep has been found in Tunstall Forest in Suffolk, just days after three sheep were slaughtered in Lancashire.

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to locate the owner of the sheep that was found dead in Tunstall Forest on Tuesday (4 March).

The sheep, described as white with black markings on all four legs, was found decapitated by a member of public.

It had also been marked with pink/red dye on its back, the force explained.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this incident or believe this is your sheep, please contact the Rural Crime team on rwp@suffolk.police.uk quoting CAD 122 of 4 March.”

It comes after three sheep were found slaughtered and beheaded on farmland in Lincolnshire, as concerns continue to increase over the UK's illegal meat trade.

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing to the public for more information following the incident, which happened between 12 February and 14 February.

The three sheep were found dead in farmland off the A1104 East Street, on the outskirts of Alford.