Three sheep slaughtered and one beheaded on Lincs farm

Three sheep have been slaughtered and one beheaded on farmland in Lincolnshire, as concerns continue to increase over the UK's illegal meat trade.

Police are appealing to the public for more information following the incident, which happened between 12 February and 14 February.

The three sheep were found dead in farmland off the A1104 East Street, on the outskirts of Alford.

Two of the sheep were killed with a knife and left, whereas one was skinned and had the carcase and head taken.

Lincolnshire Police, speaking on social media, suspect that the offender or offenders, were disturbed in the act.

Its post states: "Operation Foldyard Livestock theft. Appeal for information, especially within the Alford area.

"Between the 12 and 14 February 2025, three sheep killed in a field off the A1104 East Street between the village and the layby. One has been skinned with carcase and head being taken.

"Two others have been killed with a knife but left. It is very probable that the offender/s have been disturbed in the act."

It continues: "If you saw anything or suspect someone of being involved in the trade of illegal meat please report it to either Trading Standards or to the police.

"Please contact Lincs Police quote crime reference 25000091044."

Meat should have traceability from farm to fork and be subject to checks by official vets and meat hygiene inspectors.

In December, food crime officers found 'unsafe and potentially illegal' meat after they opened unrefrigerated vans containing 48 sheep carcasses.

National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) officers, along with the police, attended a location in London where they made the discovery.

The meat was thought to be illegal, having undergone a smoking process with its skin on, and was not traceable.

In other news, a new investigation by the Daily Mail highlights the growing availability of potentially dangerous illegal meat in the UK.

The shocking finding found that banned ‘bushmeat’ was being smuggled into the UK to be sold for home delivery via social media.