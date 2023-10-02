Police appeal after man killed in collision with tractor

Dorset Police have called on the public to provide more information after a man in his 20s was killed in a collision with a tractor.

The deadly traffic incident happened around 9:15pm on Friday 29 September, the force said.

It involved a tractor and a blue Audi A3 at Mapperton Hill, Milton-on-Stour, in North Dorset.

The driver of the Audi, a man aged in his 20s, who was from Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

PC Tracey Downer of Dorset Police’s roads policing team said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the man who has very sadly died in this collision.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting number 55230155038.

In August, a van driver was killed following a collision with a farm vehicle in South Wales, on the A449 between the Coldra and Usk.

Earlier that month, a tractor driver aged in his 30s was airlifted to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Suffolk.