Police arrest man over theft of 75 sheep from Welsh farm

A man has been arrested after 75 sheep were stolen from a farm in Carmarthenshire, with police calling for more information.

The incident happened sometime between 7 March and 17 March on a farm near Newcastle Emlyn, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

A man, aged 40, has been arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in custody, while the force have now issued an appeal to the public for any information.

"The lamb yearling ewes have gone missing from the Rhydlewis area," a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said.

"The sheep are described as being white faced with clean white wool with a faint yellow spot on them.

"They have the appearance of a continental cross ewe similar to a Texel cross."

Farmers across the UK have witnessed an increase in both small and large scale livestock thefts, police forces warned last year.

The crime causes suffering to animals which are often treated badly by thieves and sometimes even slaughtered out in the fields.

Livestock rustling is also a cause of food crime and can present a risk to public health as the quality and safety of stolen meat products cannot be guaranteed.

The most recent figures show that the crime cost farmers £2.7 million in 2023, and a number of incidents saw animals butchered in fields.

Those with any information on the case in Carmarthenshire can email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.