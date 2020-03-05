Police arrest two men in connection with tractor thefts

The investigation is on-going and officers are still looking for the second stolen Red CASE tractor

Police have arrested two men in connection with the theft of tractors from a Staffordshire farm.

Officer were called to reports that the vehicles were stolen from two locations in the area of Kingsley on February 29.

Due to information given by members of the public one of the tractors was located on Tuesday night (3 March) at 11.20pm on the A53 near Leek.

Two men, a 42-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from Cheadle, were arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in custody at this time.







The information provided by members of the community has led to the recovery of one of the valuable vehicles.

Anyone with information is again asked to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 821 of March 3, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Last month, three men were sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing more than £100,000 worth of farm machinery across Wales and the Midlands.

Agricultural vehicle and machinery theft is the most costly crime that farmers face, according to NFU Mutual.