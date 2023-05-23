Police force unveils John Deere 6110M tractor in distinctive livery

Devon and Cornwall Police has revealed an usual new member to its rural crime team - a John Deere 6110M tractor decked out in distinctive police livery.

The tractor has been loaned to the force free of charge until the end of September by local agricultural and turf dealership, Masons Kings.

It will soon be seen across the region at agricultural shows and other summer events.

The force's Rural Affairs Team will use the tractor to raise awareness of the support the police can give on issues such as theft of machinery and GPS equipment, or livestock rustling and worrying.

The new addition is part of a wider effort from Devon & Cornwall Police to increase community messaging within the rural areas of both counties.

Police Constable Clarke Orchard said a huge part of the job was to connect to, and be visible, in rural and agricultural communities.

"We work with local police neighbourhood teams to tackle rural crime and anti-social behaviour anywhere in our counties," he said.

“While this vehicle won’t be used operationally, it will be seen at various shows across the region, sparking conversations with farmers, highlighting crime prevention strategies, and engaging with those who might not interact with police teams normally.”

The tractor made its debut at the Devon County Show this week.

Essex Police recently unveiled a distinctive, on-loan New Holland T6 tractor which will also attend country shows to help combat the scourge of rural crime.