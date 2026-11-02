Police helicopter swoops on five suspected hare coursers in Essex

Five men have been reported for hare coursing offences after a police helicopter was deployed to the Essex countryside in an operation that saw four dogs and four vehicles seized.

Essex Police launched the operation on the Dengie marshes on Wednesday 28 October, following several reports of suspected hare coursing at around 8am.

Officers from the force's Rural Engagement Team were supported by local police, the Dog Section and a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

Five men in their 20s and 30s, from Basildon, Cambridgeshire, London and Northamptonshire, were subsequently reported for participating in a hare coursing event, an offence under the Hunting Act 2004.

All five were also issued with community protection warnings lasting three years, requiring them to stop specified behaviour. Failure to comply could lead to a community protection notice, with breaches potentially resulting in fines or criminal prosecution.

Police confirmed that three other people were due to be interviewed in connection with the incident.

The operation highlights the continuing threat of hare coursing to farming communities, with illegal activity capable of damaging crops, disrupting agricultural work and leaving farmers facing intimidation and financial losses.

Inspector Terry Jacobs, of Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team, said: “Hare coursing can have a devastating impact on rural communities.”

He warned that the illegal activity causes distress to farmers and landowners, damages agricultural land and crops, and threatens wildlife. Officers remain committed to tackling hare coursing and pursuing those responsible.

Jacobs also emphasised the importance of farmers, landowners and rural residents reporting suspicious activity promptly, allowing officers to respond more effectively.

“We rely heavily on our rural communities being our eyes and ears”, he said, stressing that timely information from the public was essential in tackling hare coursing.

Police are urging anyone who spots suspicious vehicles or individuals around farmland to report the activity immediately, while avoiding any confrontation or action that could put them at risk.

Those reporting incidents should provide as much information as possible, including vehicle registration numbers, descriptions of suspects, directions of travel and What3Words locations.

Essex Police also encouraged rural communities to share incident reference numbers and dates through local WhatsApp groups, helping officers connect reports and gather further intelligence.

The force said its neighbourhood policing teams and Rural Engagement Team would continue working closely with farmers and landowners to prevent hare coursing and other rural offences.

Previous measures have included new surveillance cameras to tackle rural crime and strengthen protection in vulnerable countryside areas.

Anyone witnessing hare coursing in progress should call 999 immediately, while non-emergency information can be reported online or through 101.