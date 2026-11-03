Police hunt thieves after 150 litres of red diesel stolen in Suffolk

Police are urging rural property owners to secure fuel tanks following recent diesel thefts (Stock photo)

Thieves have made off with around 150 litres of red diesel from a rural property in Suffolk, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The fuel was stolen from a storage tank near Fressingfield Road in Metfield sometime between 10pm on Thursday 29 October and its discovery the following day.

Suffolk Constabulary issued an appeal on Monday (2 November), urging anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

The theft follows warnings from neighbouring Essex Police about rising diesel thefts, with farms, construction sites and businesses operating heavy machinery among those being targeted.

Officers reported an increase in incidents across Essex, with thieves particularly active during the early hours of the morning.

Inspector Terry Jacobs, of Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team, warned: "While thefts can occur at any time, we are seeing a higher number between midnight and 4am."

The Metfield incident also follows a separate diesel theft near Rendham Green in Suffolk earlier in October.

Police appealed for witnesses after diesel and fuel-system equipment were stolen from another rural property between 8pm on Friday 2 October and 6am the following morning.

There is no confirmed connection between the two incidents.

The latest theft comes as farmers face continued pressure from high fuel costs, with red diesel essential for tractors, agricultural machinery and day-to-day operations.

Losing fuel can leave rural businesses facing unexpected replacement costs and potential disruption to agricultural work.

Police are urging farmers and rural property owners to strengthen security around fuel storage facilities.

Recommended measures include keeping tanks near occupied buildings, installing CCTV and security lighting, securing fuel caps with locks and regularly checking diesel levels for signs of interference.

Anyone with information about the Metfield theft should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or email ccc@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/64153/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.