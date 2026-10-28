Diesel thefts surge as police warn farmers over overnight raids

Rising diesel prices are believed to be behind an increase in fuel thefts (Photo: Essex Police)

Farmers are being warned to secure their fuel supplies as diesel thefts increase, with police reporting a growing problem during the early hours of the morning.

Essex Police issued the warning on Tuesday 27 October after officers identified a rise in fuel thefts across the county, with high diesel prices believed to be contributing to the increase.

Farms, construction sites and businesses operating heavy machinery are among those being urged to take extra precautions.

Police say fuel tanks, tractors, lorries, trucks and generators can all be targeted by thieves looking to steal diesel.

Inspector Terry Jacobs, from Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team, said officers were particularly concerned about incidents occurring overnight.

"While thefts can occur at any time, we are seeing a higher number between midnight and 4am."

The warning comes as British farmers continue to face soaring fuel bills, with red diesel prices rising by more than 50% over the past year.

Figures from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) show its red diesel price indicator reached 112.95p per litre in September 2026, compared with 75.21p during the same month last year.

That represents an increase of 37.74p per litre, adding significantly to the cost of running agricultural machinery.

For a farmer purchasing 5,000 litres, the difference amounts to almost £1,900 compared with the equivalent quantity a year earlier, before VAT.

The figures underline the increasing value of fuel stored on agricultural properties, particularly where large quantities are needed for tractors, combines and other equipment.

Diesel is essential for many farming operations, from autumn drilling and cultivations to livestock feeding, bedding and slurry handling.

Losing fuel to thieves can therefore leave farmers facing more than the cost of replacing what has been stolen.

Damage to tanks, equipment and fuel systems can result in expensive repairs, while unexpected shortages may disrupt time-sensitive agricultural work.

Rural properties can also present security challenges, particularly where fuel tanks are positioned in isolated yards, outbuildings or fields away from occupied premises.

The latest police warning follows concerns raised earlier this year by rural insurer NFU Mutual about the growing threat of fuel theft.

In March, the insurer warned that higher diesel and heating oil prices could encourage criminals to target farms and rural properties.

It highlighted previous incidents involving organised thieves using vans fitted with containers and pumps to steal fuel from storage tanks.

Hannah Binns, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: "Fuel theft is a crime which often leaves a trail of destruction".

She warned that criminals sometimes damage valves or drill directly into tanks to remove fuel, potentially causing serious damage and environmental pollution.

The insurer has previously encouraged farmers to improve security around fuel storage areas and regularly monitor supplies for unexplained losses.

Essex Police is now issuing similar advice following the increase in incidents across the county.

Officers recommend positioning fuel tanks close to occupied buildings wherever possible, allowing farmers and business owners to keep them under observation.

Where tanks are located in isolated areas, police advise installing CCTV and restricting access through fencing, walls or hedges.

Security lighting, including motion-activated systems, can also help discourage thieves approaching storage facilities after dark.

Farmers are being encouraged to secure fuel caps with locks and ensure tractors, lorries and other vehicles are locked when not in use.

Police also recommend keeping mobile fuel bowsers in secure locations rather than leaving them unattended in remote areas.

Regular checks of diesel levels are another important precaution, with officers advising farmers to look for spilled fuel, damaged locks or other signs of interference.

The warning follows separate industry figures published earlier this year suggesting fuel theft has become an increasing concern across Britain.

Security company DeterTech reported in May that fuel theft incidents in its data had risen by 120% year-on-year, with approximately 50,000 litres stolen across 44 reported incidents during March and April 2026.

The company linked the increase to high fuel prices and warned that farms, rural sites and businesses storing large quantities of diesel could be vulnerable.

However, Essex Police has not released detailed figures showing how many additional incidents have been recorded locally or what proportion involved agricultural properties.

The force is encouraging farmers and other victims to report thefts, explaining that information about incidents helps officers identify emerging crime patterns and target their response.

With fuel costs already placing considerable pressure on farm businesses, the latest warning highlights the additional financial risks posed by criminals targeting diesel supplies.

For farmers preparing for winter fieldwork and ongoing livestock operations, protecting fuel stocks could help prevent further unexpected costs and disruption.