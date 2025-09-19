Police hunt thieves after large-scale sheep theft in Devon

A number of sheep have been stolen in North Devon in what police describe as a large-scale livestock theft, prompting an urgent appeal for information.

The animals were taken between 10am on 15 September and 10am the following day, with both Suffolk cross and Texel cross lambs among the mix of males and females.

PC Lee Skinner, from the force’s Rural Affairs Team, said the scale of the operation suggested significant planning. “Offenders would have needed a large lorry or several trailer trips for the amount stolen,” he explained.

He also urged livestock owners to remain vigilant. “If you are a livestock owner, please be aware of any suspicious activity on your farm/land, utilising CCTV, lighting, locked gates and additional checks on your stock. Please report any suspicious incidents to Police on 999.”

The Rural Affairs Team confirmed there has also been an increase in ram thefts across the South West.

In one case, seven rams — including Texel, Scotch Black Face and Herdwick breeds — were stolen from the Liskeard area between 14 and 18 September.

PC Skinner appealed for information on this case too, asking witnesses to contact police on 101 quoting reference 50250242997, or to report anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The force is urging farmers across the region to step up security as rural crime continues to target valuable livestock.

In its most recent report, NFU Mutual estimated that rural crime cost the UK £44.1 million in 2024, a drop of 16.5% from the previous year, when losses totalled approximately £52.8 million.

Livestock theft alone accounted for about £3.4 million of the losses last year.