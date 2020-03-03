Police issue warning after suspicious incident on Dorset farm

Farmers in the Melparsh area have been urged to be vigilant and to review security

Police have issued out a warning following a suspicious incident on a farm in west Dorset.

Bridport Police said they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on a farm in the Melplash area on Friday 28 February.

The force has now warned local farmers to be on the lookout.

A spokesman for Bridport Police said: "At approximately 2.30pm, a white Transit van with a partial reg of NL07 drove along the drive.







"When someone approached the vehicle it sped off.

"Please be vigilant, review your security and contact us if you notice any suspicious activity, on 101, or if you believe a crime is being ccommitted please call 999."

Rural crime cost the UK £50m in 2018 as brazen criminals continue to target farmers' livelihoods.

Crimes such as machinery and livestock theft have reached a seven-year high in terms of cost.

The sharp rises are being driven mainly by high value thefts of tractors, quad bikes and other farm vehicles – up 26% to £7.4m in 2018.