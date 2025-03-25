Police receive £800,000 to better protect rural areas from crime

Police forces have received more than £800,000 from the government to better protect farming and countryside businesses from the growing threat of rural crime.

The National Rural Crime Unit and National Wildlife Crime Unit will receive the government funding to continue their work in tackling rural and wildlife crime.

The Home Office made the announcement on Tuesday (25 March), as incidents of equipment theft, livestock worrying and fly-tipping continue to threaten the livelihoods of farmers.

The NRCU and NWCU are specialist police units dedicated to improving co-ordination and intelligence sharing, with the aim of tackling organised criminal gangs targeting rural areas.

The latest figures by NFU Mutual show that the cost of rural crime increased to £53 million in 2023, as thieves raided farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.

Welcoming the new funding, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said farmers and rural businesses "deserve to feel safe and protected".

“Rural crime blights the countryside, so we welcome the news of more funding as well as the upcoming launch of the new national strategy," said CLA president Victoria Vyvyan.

“Farmers and communities – many already struggling with isolation – have had enough of criminals and violent organised gangs targeting them.

"This new funding is a step in the right direction in the fight against rural crime, and must be used to equip more officers as well as improve training for call handlers.”

In April last year, Labour announced its rural crime strategy to stamp out crime and disorder, something which farming groups have long called for.

The strategy included tougher measures to crack down on criminal activities such as equipment theft, sheep worrying and fly-tipping.