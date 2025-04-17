Police seek dog owner after 5-week-old lamb left seriously injured

Police are appealing for more information following a dog attack that left a five-week-old lamb seriously injured on farmland near the Anglesey coast.

The incident occurred between 4.30 and 4.45pm on Wednesday, 9 April, on land just off the coastal path between Lligwy and Moelfre.

According to police, the dog responsible was off-lead and its owners, who were present during the attack, have not come forward.

“Frustratingly, livestock worrying by dogs continues to occur on a regular basis," the force said.

“This can result in significant injury or suffering and, in the worst cases, the death of the animals involved. It is a criminal offence that can mean the dog owner could face prosecution and severe financial penalties.

“It is also important to remind dog owners that any dogs found to be worrying livestock can also be shot by the landowner.

“Once again, we urge dog owners to be responsible and considerate and to ensure dogs are kept under close control in areas where livestock are present.”

Anyone with information that could help identify the dog owners is asked to call 101 and quote reference number C050185.

It comes as NFU Mutual is urging dog owners to act responsibly this Easter by keeping their pets on leads while visiting the countryside.

According to the latest figures from the rural insurer, farm animals worth nearly £1.8m were injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024—a 26% decrease from the previous year.