Police treat discovery of man's body on farm as non-suspicious

Police have been unable to determine a conclusive cause of death of a man whose body was found on a Wiltshire farm last week.

A member of public discovered the dead body on 7 March, which led Wiltshire Police to issue a public appeal for more information.

The deceased man, discovered on a farm in Ashton Common, near Trowbridge, is thought to be aged between 30 - 40 years old.

In a new update, Wiltshire Police detectives said they are treating the death of the man as non-suspicious.

"Enquiries continue in order to determine the identity of the man," the force said.

"Investigations have taken place at the site where his body was found; and a post mortem examination was carried out earlier in the week which was not able to determine a conclusive cause of death.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the detectives assigned to the case by calling 101 quoting log 54240027170."