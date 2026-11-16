Police visit 36 farms as hare coursing fears grow across three counties

Farmers are urged to report suspicious activity as police crack down on hare coursing and farmland trespassing

Police have visited 36 farms in a fresh crackdown on illegal hare coursing across three counties, warning that offenders are increasingly using 4x4 vehicles to trespass on farmland.

West Mercia Police carried out the latest phase of Operation Snare across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire, with support from Gloucestershire Police.

Officers visited farms to provide crime prevention advice, while also responding to two reports of suspected hare coursing or animal poaching in Worcestershire.

No arrests were made during the operation, although police confirmed that enquiries into the reported incidents remain ongoing.

Bail checks were also carried out on several individuals suspected of involvement in rural crime, with officers identifying two apparent breaches of night-time curfew conditions.

The force said both breaches would be followed up.

Police have raised particular concerns about the growing use of off-road 4x4 vehicles during hare coursing incidents, with offenders driving dangerously across farmland and causing disruption to rural communities.

Inspector Billy Keys, from West Mercia Police's South Prevention Hub, warned: "Any vehicle found to be used in this way will be seized, even after the event."

He urged farmers and rural residents to report suspicious vehicles and activity immediately to help officers identify offenders.

Hare coursing involves dogs being used to chase hares across open countryside and is frequently associated with organised criminal activity, illegal betting and damage to agricultural land.

Inspector Keys said: "Hare coursing is far from a victimless crime."

He warned that the activity causes significant suffering to wildlife while leaving farmers facing damaged land, intimidation and antisocial behaviour.

Operation Snare was launched in September during National Rural Crime Action Week, with police stepping up efforts to protect farmland following the harvest.

Officers warned that harvested fields leave wildlife more exposed, making hares and deer easier targets for illegal hunting.

The NFU has previously warned that hare coursing is spreading beyond traditional hotspots, including into parts of the West Midlands and South Wales.

The union has called for stronger cooperation between police forces, warning that organised offenders can leave farming families fearing for their safety.

The latest crackdown also follows the introduction of new sentencing guidelines for hare coursing offences across England and Wales on 1 June.

The guidelines cover four offences linked to illegal coursing and are designed to help courts take a more consistent approach to sentencing.

They recognise the harm caused to wildlife, farmland and rural communities, with the most serious offences potentially resulting in custodial sentences.

West Mercia Police is continuing to work alongside neighbouring forces, the NFU and Worcestershire Wildlife Trust to share intelligence and target areas vulnerable to hare coursing.

Farmers and landowners are being urged to report suspicious 4x4 vehicles crossing fields, groups accompanied by sighthounds and signs of trespass or damage to crops, gates and fences.

Police have also encouraged witnesses to provide vehicle registration numbers, descriptions of suspects and details of any dogs involved, where it is safe to do so.

Residents are advised not to confront suspected offenders or put themselves at risk while gathering information.

Officers said intelligence-sharing and continued patrols would remain central to efforts to identify offenders and disrupt illegal hare coursing across the region.