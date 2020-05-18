Police want to question teens after 'horrific' sheep attack

Horrific images have been released by police showing the aftermath of a recent suspected livestock worrying incident.

An ewe has been put down after suffering severe injuries in a suspected dog attack in East Bierley, West Yorkshire on Friday 15 May.

The graphic images show the animal with her nose and jaw completely torn off.

West Yorkshire Police said a group of teenagers with two dogs were spotted in the area at the time.







The dogs are believed to be a bull-lurcher and a terrier, and may have been urged to hunt rabbits.

The force has now urged the public to keep dogs on leads at all times when walking in the countryside.

"The photos of the attack are horrific," West Yorkshire Police's wildlife and rural crime unit said.

The farmer attended the scene of the incident and was 'clearly upset. The ewe was then taken away to 'end its misery'.

"If anyone has any information about this incident or any similar please contact the police. Crime number 13200243182," the police added.

"Please keep your dog on a lead around sheep and cattle."

Livestock worrying cost farmers £1.2m last year as irresponsible owners continue to allow dogs to roam free in the countryside.

Despite sharp falls in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, rises in England contributed to the continued high cost of attacks.