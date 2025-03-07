Polish potato imports to UK test positive for notifiable disease

Two consignments of ware potatoes imported to the UK from Poland have tested positive for ring rot, a notifiable disease, during routine inspections.

The UK Plant Health Service (PHS) said it was gathering further information regarding the source of the infected consignment.

The two consignments, imported by the same Polish exporter, tested positive for the disease, which is caused by the bacterium Clavibacter sependonicus.

The disease is favoured by cooler climates and, already established in northern and Eastern Europe, could readily establish under UK conditions.

In the USA, yield losses in individual crops due to diseased plants and tuber rotting have been as high as 50%.

If the disease were to become established in the UK, the effect on the seed-potato sector would be substantial, particularly the knock-on effect for exports.

The PHS said tracing of the affected consignments had been completed, with inspections completed at several locations linked to its movement.

Working with the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) of Poland, the remaining potato ware stocks were destroyed.

None of the locations involved were potato growers or linked to agriculture, the service confirmed.

"Until further notice, there will be increased inspections on consignments of ware potatoes from Poland," the PHS explained.

"This includes a 100% inspection rate and latent testing of all consignments of Polish ware, including for bulk consignments, a rise from 50%.

"If there are any suspect symptoms, the consignments will be put on hold, pending diagnosis."

Latent testing of 400 tubers will also be carried out, an increase from 200 tubers for all consignments.

And irrespective of whether there are suspect symptoms, consignments from the affected Polish exporter will be held pending the results of latent testing.

"As a reminder, anyone intending to import ware potatoes should refer to gov.uk for guidance," the PHS added.

"An update will be published when more information is available."

Suspected outbreaks of ring rot of potato or any other non-native plant pest should be reported to the PHS or the Animal and Plant Health Agency.