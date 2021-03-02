Popular farm attraction left 'devastated' after arson attack

A popular farm attraction in Lincolnshire has been left devastated for a second time after a group of teenagers allegedly set fire to hay bales.

The Pink Pig Farm, in Holme, near Scunthorpe, has shared images and videos of the aftermath of the attack, which happened on Friday 26 February.

The arsonists set fire to 140 hay bales located just metres away from a barn containing 400 pigs and piglets.

The blaze is thought to have caused an estimated £10,000 worth of damage.

A group of teenagers were seen standing on top of the bales just before the fire started.

The Pink Pig Farm said the incident was the second arson attack it had experienced since lockdown started.

The farm attraction said on Facebook: "Set alight near the timberlands estate, it’s a dangerous fire right next to the pigs.

"We’ve had 140 straw bales been set on fire worth roughly £10,000, these bales are needed to keep the pigs warm at night.

"This is devastating as this is the second arson we’ve had in lockdown."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the farm with costs, raising over £600 as of Tuesday 2 February.

Page creator Candice Priest said the farm has had a string of difficulties recently due to the pandemic, trespassing and two arson attacks.

"They deserve some local support and as soon as I heard about the recent arson attack tonight I felt as a community we should pull together and help them," she said.

Humberside Police is urging anyone who may have any information to call 101 quoting log number 542 of February 26.

"We are investigating a reported arson on Holme Lane, Scunthorpe, following hay bales being set alight at approximately 7pm.

"Officers attended the scene and have been following up a number of lines of enquiry to determine those responsible.

"Thankfully no-one was injured and the fire was quickly put out by our colleagues in the fire service."

The cost of farm fires in the UK reached a five-year high in 2019 totalling over £49 million, according to figures by NFU Mutual.