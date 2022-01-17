Pork ad campaign returns amid 'critical time' for pig sector

A new TV advertisement campaign has launched today aiming to showcase pork’s versatility, nutrition and value to the public as the pig sector continues to suffer from a 'perform storm' of issues.

Consumers will be inspired to buy more pork with the launch of the latest phase of the AHDB's ‘Mix Up Midweek’ marketing campaign.

Running from 17 January to 27 February, it kicks off with three weeks of TV advertising, including a full 30-second advert supported by a 10-second version.

The adverts aim to encourage consumers to consider pork medallions as a healthy midweek meal option.

It also seeks to educate consumers that certain pork cuts are lean and low in fat, as AHDB says this is a big misconception and a barrier to purchase.

AHDB sector director for pork, Angela Christison said the campaign came at a 'critical time' for the UK pig sector, which is currently facing a 'perfect storm' of issues.

A serious backlog of pigs remains, causing significant problems for some farmers who have run out of options. Meanwhile, the sector's financial situation remains dire.

"We are acutely aware of the immense supply chain challenges that some of our levy payers continue to face," Ms Christison said.

“Whilst we cannot directly address these challenges, the aim of our consumer marketing activities is to build advocacy long-term with consumers and support the industry by encouraging a positive long-term attitude towards pork.

"Demonstrating pork’s versatility, taste, nutritional attributes, and value ensures it appeals to modern consumers and drives sales."

The adverts will be broadcast on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky and aired during shows such as Coronation Street and Dancing On Ice, among others.

The campaign will also appear in newspapers and magazines, and kits containing posters and recipe leaflets have been mailed to over 2,000 butchers.

AHDB’s marketing campaigns are a core part of the support the levy organisation offers to the pork industry.

An independent evaluation of the ‘Mix Up Midweek’ campaign in January 2021 shows it reached over 85% of UK households, with consumers’ desire to buy pork at its highest level in three years.

It also generated an increase in consumers saying they knew more about pork medallions, their confidence in cooking them and their intention to purchase, with 59% saying they were certain to, very likely to or fairly likely to.

The latest wave of the campaign, which is now in its fifth year, aims to build on this increase in consumer confidence and to encourage families to include pork as part of their midweek menu.

According to the AHDB, the ‘Midweek Meals’ campaigns have delivered over £37 Million of incremental retail sales for the pork sector since 2017.

Mrs Christison said: “By the end of 2021 pork was in 6.5% volume growth versus pre-pandemic 2019 levels so we’re setting our sights on helping even more people make the switch to pork with our TV adverts.

“Levels of British product lines on supermarket shelves are currently high and by promoting cuts like pork medallions as a healthy meal option we hope to encourage even more people to add it to their weekly shop.”

The campaign complements the wider multi-million pound AHDB ‘We Eat Balanced’ cross-sector marketing campaign that is running throughout January and February.

It highlights the role meat and dairy from the UK plays in a balanced and sustainable diet and is being aired on C4, ITV, Sky and on-demand services.

Different versions of the TV adverts have been created focusing on milk, pork, beef and lamb, showing different health, sustainability and farming standards messaging.