Pork and dairy products saw uplift in sales during King's Coronation

The public favoured pork products during King Charles' Coronation weekend, according to new figures, with the dairy sector also receiving a boost.

Pork was the star of the celebratory period, with uplifts seen across all pork categories including sausages and burgers, Kantar figures show.

Analysts at the AHDB had predicted a significant surge in sales of red meat and dairy during last month's Coronation of King Charles.

According to the latest data from Kantar, sales of scotch eggs were up by 31% and sausage rolls saw a 22% uplift when compared with the average two-week period in the 48 w/e 30 April 2023.

Pork pies and cooked sausages were also firm favourites, with volumes up 20% and 16% respectively as consumers opted for quick picnic products.

The dairy sector was also delivered a boost, with fresh cream sales soaring by 80% as consumers indulged in desserts and the coronation quiche, which featured cream as an ingredient.

Despite continued price pressures, grocery sales increased by 16% during the week of the Coronation as consumers were keen to take advantage of the additional bank holiday.

Beef-based sliced cooked meats also saw an uplift, due to increased patriotism for quintessential British flavours such as roast beef and horseradish sandwiches.

Charlotte Forkes-Rees, AHDB retail insight analyst, said the latest data by Kantar showed the importance of key events for the meat and dairy sectors.

She said: "While the Coronation weekend didn’t provide the glorious weather hoped for the anticipated street parties and outdoor celebrations, it certainly didn’t put a dampener on festivities.

"The nation loves to celebrate, so even ad hoc events such as the King’s Coronation provides an excellent opportunity to boost sales of both red meat and dairy.”

