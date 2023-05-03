Red meat and dairy sales surge expected during Coronation

Analysts are predicting a significant surge in sales of red meat and dairy as the Coronation of King Charles approaches.

An increase in food spend is predicted as street parties and BBQs take place as part of the royal celebrations, the AHDB has said in new analysis.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year saw a 50% increase in burgers, Kantar figures show, with an extra 853,000 kg bought across the UK during the Jubilee week.

Sausage rolls were also a firm favourite, with volumes up 30%, followed by a 28% rise in pork pie purchases and a nine per cent increase in sausages sold.

The dairy sector was also delivered a boost, with an additional 724,000 litres of fresh cream sold, a rise of 33% compared to an average week in 2022.

Cheese also saw a lift, with an extra 228,000 kg bought – up two per cent, Kantar figures show.

AHDB senior retail insight manager, Kim Heath said: “Even adhoc events such as the King’s Coronation provides an excellent opportunity to boost sales of both red meat and dairy.”

The Coronation also coincides with the return of the AHDB's month-long 'Love BBQ’ campaign, which encourages consumers to fire up their grills and try British-produced pork, beef, lamb and chicken.

And with Ken Hom's Coronation roast rack of lamb with Asian-style marinade announced as one of the official Coronation dishes, analysts are predicting a rise in sales of the meat.

AHDB head of marketing, Carrie McDermid said: “We’re delighted to see roast rack of lamb on the menu for King Charles III’s Coronation – a great choice for a once in a lifetime celebration with family and friends.

“Not only does Ken Hom’s royal recipe highlight the flavour and versatility of UK lamb, with the King’s passion for the environment in mind, it also highlights the important role livestock farmers play in sustainable food production.

“We hope the Coronation celebrations will encourage more UK households than ever to enjoy lamb from the UK, which is produced to world-class food and farming standards as part of a healthy, balanced diet.”