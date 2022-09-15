Positive reaction to new 'Make it With Meat' education resources

Scottish schoolchildren have been issued new food and farming education resources, including an interactive 'Make it With Meat' session.

The new resources have been designed to help young people learn about the farmers and processes involved in getting quality food to the table.

Based on the familiar process of creating a burger and targeted at S1-3 pupils, Make it With Meat covers everything from the nutritional content of ingredients to on-farm production, testing and labelling.

As part of it, students hear about careers in the food and farming chain, as well as discovering more about the overall farm to fork process.

The resource was developed in conjunction with Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

QMS’s education manager, Jennifer Robertson said the resource allowed pupils to learn about the nutritional and sustainability credentials of Scottish produce.

Trialled at Hawick High School in the Scottish Borders, Home Economics teacher Shona Murray said the reaction from the children was positive.

“It’s great because everything is there for you in the six lessons, from farming through to nutrition, and costing to careers," she said.

“Depending on your preferences and stage of your pupils, lessons can be selected and adapted as necessary. Doing the entire project as part of a block is, of course, also an option.

“Our S3 pupils did all six lessons and then designed their own burger, and they all thoroughly enjoyed the project.”

Teams of pupils from the school were challenged to create a new burger, design packaging and to create a marketing campaign for their product.

The winning teams went on to sell their burgers to local shoppers with proceeds going to the charity of their choice.

It comes after the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust recently donated £30,000 to help support projects that deliver knowledge about food and farming to schoolchildren.

The funding will go toward NFU Education to help it deliver projects such as Farming STEMterprise, as well as recruiting Farmers for Schools ambassadors.