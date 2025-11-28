Post-emer approval boosts Proclus and Bandur in fight against blackgrass

Growers have gained new flexibility in their autumn weed-control programmes following approval for post-emergence use of Proclus and Bandur in winter wheat and winter barley — a change expected to help strengthen strategies against problem grassweeds such as blackgrass.

Farmers can now apply either herbicide, both based on aclonifen, at 0.4 l/ha post-emergence up to the 4-leaf stage. Since their introduction in 2020, the products had been limited to pre-emergence timing only.

Bayer technical specialist Jamie Oakley said the update allows growers to fine-tune their programmes with greater precision. “Current data shows that splitting the dose out can help improve longevity of protection without compromising initial weed control,” he explained.

The maximum seasonal dose for Proclus or Bandur remains 1.4 l/ha. In winter wheat, this can be applied entirely at pre-emergence or split as 1 l/ha pre-em followed by 0.4 l/ha post-em.

In winter barley, 1 l/ha remains the limit at pre-em, but growers can now follow it with 0.4 l/ha post-em to manage more challenging weed populations — including later-emerging grassweeds that often escape early treatment.

Where neither product has been applied pre-emergence, Oakley said 0.4 l/ha can still be added to the post-em tank mix. “It adds something to the tank mix for the follow-up application, which is becoming increasingly important for weed control,” he noted.

Oakley added that trials this season are generating further insight into optimal programme design. One advantage of the new timing is improved broadleaf weed control: aclonifen already offers strong activity, but many broadleaf weeds naturally emerge after typical pre-em windows. Both products also now carry a wider label that extends their suitability to winter beans.

“This is all about simplifying things for farmers and store managers, so it is easier to plan and use herbicides in the field,” Oakley said. Winter beans, he added, are an example of where Proclus or Bandur “could be deployed in cereals and beans in the same autumn.”