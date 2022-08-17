Potato sprout suppressant DMN given full approval for use in GB

The potato sprout suppressant DMN, already approved in numerous European countries, has now been given the green light for use in Great Britain.

The sprout suppressant is allowed for use in 23 European countries, alongside the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Brazil.

DMN (1,4-Dimethylnapthalene) was previously subject to a UK emergency approval but was only used in very limited quantities.

The NFU has welcomed the move, calling it a 'long-awaited decision' and a 'huge relief' for potato growers.

NFU Potato Forum chair, Tim Rooke said: “We have been pressing the importance of full access to DMN ever since the phasing out of CIPC.

"This decision will be a relief, particularly as the ongoing dry conditions have restricted the use of alternative sprout suppressants.”

Growers have been primarily relying on orange and mint oils alongside in field maleic hydrazide (MH) applications.

However, many growers have been unable to apply MH this year due to the extremely dry conditions.

The NFU said the full approval of DMN without restrictions was therefore an 'essential lifeline' for the storage season ahead.

The approval runs until August 2025 for sale and distribution, with August 2026 as the final use by date.