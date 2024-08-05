Potato store managers urged to send in CIPC residue data

Potato store managers are being encouraged to send in chlorpropham (CIPC) residue data from potatoes held in stores previously treated with CIPC.

Potato stores in the UK that previously used CIPC could be at risk of becoming unusable due to chemical residues, sector body GB Potatoes warned.

The Chemical Regulations Division (CRD) had set the temporary Maximum Residue Level (tMRL) for CIPC at 0.35 mg/kg.

This level is maintained so long as the potato sector can prove that it is required. To demonstrate this, data needs to be submitted on an annual basis.

GB Potatoes explained: "Most growers can access residue data through their customers who routinely test samples for CIPC or through samples taken for Red Tractor; this data can then be anonymised and submitted.

"The process is coordinated by the CIPC Residue Monitoring Group (CRMG) who are a cross-industry body who were set up to satisfy the data submission requirements of the CRD."

Adrian Cunnington of Potato Storage Insight, the independent chair of CRMG, reported that they are still lacking data from box stores in the fresh sector.

He is still appealing for those supplying this market, who previously used CIPC, to submit their residue data.

GB Potatoes concluded: "Without this the industry could be facing the loss of stores to the legacy of CIPC if the MRL is set to limit of detection (0.01 ppm).

"Data can be sent to Adrian at adrian@potatostorageinsight.com who will anonymise the data and submit to CRD."