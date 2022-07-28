Potatoes in Practice returns in August with focus on new research

Potatoes in Practice, the UK’s largest field event for potatoes, is set to return to Balruddery Farm in Angus in August with a focus on new research and current challenges.

The industry event, back following the pandemic, will present current research through seminars along with demonstration plots and field exhibits.

This year's show will offer growers opportunity to discuss issues including sustainability, food security, net-zero, pests and diseases, new varieties, Integrated pest management and current market challenges.

Professor Lesley Torrance, executive director of science at the James Hutton Institute, said: “This year we will be discussing our vision for an International Potato Innovation Centre.

"[This will] fast track research and innovations that will address the challenges the potato faces from climate change, and the need for sustainable, low carbon production systems.

"The centre will work with all stakeholders in the sector to underpin a thriving future potato industry.”

Dr Philip Burgess, director of Scottishpotatoes.org, added: “Potatoes in Practice is a unique event that brings together the whole potato supply chain into one field and the range of discussions this year will cover everything from geopolitical events to the rooting structures of different varieties.

“Labour, fuel, and fertiliser have rocketed since the last PIP, further challenging both domestic and international supply chains," he explained.

"These changes will have an impact on the choices growers make in growing crops. Just where can new precision technology or advanced varieties reduce production costs to keep the potato competitive?”

Potatoes in Practice will to return to Balruddery Farm in Angus on Thursday 11 August.

Those wishing to attend the event can register for free at pip.hutton.ac.uk.